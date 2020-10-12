Premier League slam ‘damaging’ revamp plan

LONDON: Premier League chiefs have called for unity after leading clubs discussed a “damaging” overhaul that would trigger the most radical changes to English football in decades.

A Daily Telegraph report on Sunday claimed Liverpool and Manchester United have been driving the ‘Project Big Picture’ talks, which would rank as the biggest revamp of the sport since the Premier League was launched in 1992.

Among the proposals being considered are a reduction in the Premier League from 20 to 18 teams, the abolition of the League Cup and the Community Shield and greater voting power for ‘big six’ clubs Liverpool, United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

In return for agreeing to those controversial ideas, the Premier League would reportedly give 25 per cent of its annual income to the 72 clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

It was suggested the Premier League would make a Â£250 million ($326 million) payment to the Football League to address the existing crisis, while the Football Association would receive what is being described as a Â£100 million “gift”.

Liverpool’s American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, came forward with the initial plan, which has been worked on by United co-chairman Joel Glazer, according to the report.

There will be huge debate over the proposals, which have come in response to the Football League’s request for financial aid to stave off the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus.

Football in England has been played behind closed doors since March because of the pandemic, with no sign of fans returning to stadiums until next year at the earliest.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry said the plans should be welcomed, telling the Telegraph: “It is definitely going to be challenging and it is an enormous change so that won’t be without some pain.

“Do I genuinely think it’s for the greater good of the game as a whole? Absolutely.

“And if the (big) six are deriving some benefit then why shouldn’t they. Why wouldn’t they put their names to this otherwise?”

But the Premier League hit back at Parry and distanced themselves from the incendiary scheme.

“English football is the world’s most watched, and has a vibrant, dynamic and competitive league structure that drives interest around the globe,” a Premier League statement said.

“To maintain this position it is important we all work together.

“Both the Premier League and The FA support a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing particularly in light of the effects of COVID-19.

“Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.

“In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.”