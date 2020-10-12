Young Gun pulls off Autumn Cup

LAHORE: The day was packed with surprises at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday with Young Gun having a perfect target of the Autumn Cup that too in style while there were several other upsets even on places.

The opening race of the day had 11 participants of class VII and division-V. It was won by favouirte Tell Me. She was second while Sajree was a surprise at the third place.

Badeera staged the first and biggest upset of the day by winning the second race and pushing favourite After Hero to the second place. However, as expected Ask Me was third.

The next upset was recorded by Zoaq-e-yYaqeen in the third race. There were upsets even at the second and third places, claimed by Eden Roc and Minding, respectively. In this race favourite, Ayubia Princess was non runner.

In the fourth race, of class VI and division II, Prince Of Arab unexpectedly jumped to the winner’s position with Parwaz-e-Hassan taking second place and Miss World third.

The main fifth race of the day, Autumn Cup, was won by Young Gun, another big upset. It was followed by JF Thunder at second place which was also a surprise. Galactic Song, the favouirte settled for the third position.

The sixth race was claimed by Legacy and seventh by Pehlwan and both of them registered upsets in a big way. In the sixth race Anibal, which was favourite was second and Shakhoban was third. The seventh race saw Khan Jee and Chotta Dera winning the second and third places, respectively.