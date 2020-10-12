Northern’s decision to rest Haider surprises many

ISLAMABAD: The decision of the Northern’s team management to rest top-notch batsman Haider Ali for consecutive three matches of the National T20 Cup has surprised all and sundry as he was not even picked for the playing XI when the action moved to Pindi Stadium on October 9.

Termed as the best emerging T20 batsman since his international debut against England, there was a need to give Haider an opportunity to play maximum matches to improve himself for international cricket. However, his omission from playing XI even surprised Wasim Akram, who opined during a TV program that the team’s management should always play their best XI instead of applying chop-and-change policy.

“Admitted that Northern have a bench strength even then there is no wisdom to sideline the best players. The best XI should have been in action because a sound team is your strength,” Wasim Akram said.

After Haider’s blazing half-century in his debut T20I against England, he was tipped as the future of Pakistan team. What Haider needs is regular matches against variety of pace and spin attack on different tracks. He was an absentee at the Pindi Stadium’s pitch where Northern’s batting lineup was seen struggling. The match could have been a real test for Haider as playing under pressure always prepares a youngster in a better way. Resting such a talented player will serve no good to national cricket.

When an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was approached to know why Haider was not playing, he came up with an answer that Haider was rested. “Haider has no injury problems but he has been rested,” Northern’s manager said.