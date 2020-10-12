Waqar Younis wants juniors to challenge seniors

LAHORE: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that including young cricketers in the team challenges seniors to perform better.

In an interview, Waqar said that youngsters are being given chances. “We now need to find players for Test cricket. With domestic cricket starting, I hope it will be looked at by all selectors and coaches and players will be found. We have to work harder in Test cricket than in white ball,” he added.

“It is not only to feed the youth but it is also necessary to make the experienced seniors continue to work hard. The combination of juniors and seniors has to be maintained,” he said.

Waqar said that many bowlers have come forward in white ball cricket and there are also batsmen like Haider Ali. “Similarly there is competition among bowlers, they are also being given chances,” he added.

He said that Shaheen Shah Afridi was playing all three formats but recently he had not played much cricket. “I think our players have played less cricket. They need to play more cricket. They will become stronger and with the same strength, their fitness will improve,” he said.

The former fast bowler said that at present Pakistan bowlers have come from the under-19s and have little experience. “They are playing less cricket so they are a little behind in fitness. I think Harris Rauf can play Test cricket too as all he has to do is improve his fitness.

“I would like players to play domestic cricket before going to New Zealand and get used to long-form cricket so that it is easy for them in New Zealand.”