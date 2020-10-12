close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2020

Guard in custody as man dies in shooting at protests in US

N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2020

COLORADO, US: A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver.

The shooting took place shortly before 3:50 p.m. in Civic Center Park after a man participating in what was billed a “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at another man, media reported. That man then shot the other individual with a handgun near the courtyard outside the Denver Art Museum, according to a journalist who witnessed the incident. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died an hour later, the KUSA TV station said.

The KUSA TV station said on its website that it had contracted the private security guard who was arrested in connection with the shooting.

