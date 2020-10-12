UK, Kenya to co-host post-Covid education fundraising summit

LONDON: Britain and Kenya said on Sunday they would co-host a summit next year to raise funds for children’s schooling in poorer countries, warning that the coronavirus pandemic risked depriving many millions of an education.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Britain in mid-2021 under the UK’s presidency of the G7 club of developed nations, and will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.