close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 12, 2020

Tajik leader

World

AFP
October 12, 2020

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Tajikistan’s president Emomali Rakhmon, who is running for re-election on Sunday, led his country out of civil war in the 1990s and is tipped to become the longest-ruling head of a former Soviet state. Largely mountainous, Rakhmon’s poor and mostly agrarian country became a partner for Washington after the US invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan in 2001.

Latest News

More From World