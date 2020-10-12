‘Five Eyes’ alliance

Washington: The “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance demanded on Sunday that tech companies insert “backdoors” in encrypted apps to allow law enforcement agencies the access they say they need to police online criminality.

The top justice officials of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand said in a statement that the growth of end-to-end encrypted apps that make official oversight impossible -- like Signal, Telegram, FaceBook Messenger and WhatsApp -- “pose significant challenges to public safety.”