Four of family die in road accident

BAHAWALPUR: A man, his wife, daughter and mother died in a road accident on Sunday. Atif Ali, his wife Umme Roman, daughter Durail Atif, mother Maqsooda Bibi and a relative Aalia Bibi were moving in a car when its one tyre exploded and it hit a roadside tree near Kuddwala, Yazman. As a result, Atif, his wife, daughter and mother died on the spot, while Aalia Bibi sustained critical injuries and was shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The family was heading towards to Marroot from Goth Mehrab Goth.