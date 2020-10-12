Roti may sell at Rs10

LAHORE: As wheat flour availability in the market continues to be on the lower side due to multiple factors, tandoor owners have hinted at increasing price of roti by Rs 2.

“We are left with no option but to increasingly depend on costly 15-kg flour bag as 20-kg standard bag has started to vanish from the market,” said a central leader of Lahore Nanbai Association. Hence, he added, as it is not feasible for them to sell tandori roti at Rs8, they have decided to increase the roti price to Rs10 soon. He asked the government to ensure availability of flour in the market to make supplies sustainable.