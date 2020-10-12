Hot weather predicted in country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during daytime. However, rain and thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was only recorded at Mirkhani and Drosh. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat where the mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36°C and lowest was 20.6°C.