Education company to train 300,000 teachers over five years

An international education technology company on Saturday announced the hiring of more than 300,000 young teachers in Pakistan’s academic sector over the next five years.

“We are on a mission to empower Pakistani children with the right skills and knowledge and for that we need highly trained teachers and academic managers to undertake this crucial task,” said Omar Farooqui, the founder and president of the company, Coded Minds Pakistan.

"The Pakistani education system needs a complete overhaul, which is impossible without properly trained teachers who know the art of modern education and learning. We are here to support government initiatives and help talented young Pakistanis to have one of the most respectable and sought-after careers," Farooqui said.

He revealed that his company would provide education to more than 30 million students across the country in next five years through its different education initiatives. “We are bringing world-class STEM education at a disruptive price point so that everyone in the country - be it a school-going child or a young aspirating professional from any background - can be empowered with right skills and knowledge. We believe in education beyond boundaries.”

According to the company official, teaching employment opportunities are available across the country, whether it is a village, town, or large cities. "We need teachers in every corner of the country to cater to our students."

Regarding the qualification and age requirement, the official said there was no requirement of B-Ed or M-Ed. "We need fresh subject matter experts. We will train them as per our international standards."

According to Alif Ailaan, an organisation for education reforms, 50 per cent of teachers across the country have received no formal training, which is leading to the decline in student enrolment. According to a government survey, there are only 1.8 million teachers in the country and a large number of private teachers have lost their jobs because of the closure of schools during the covid-19 pandemic.