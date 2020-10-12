The constant back and forth between autonomy and subversion

An exhibition titled ‘Inhabit Inhibit’ that features artworks by Amna Suheyl and Sana Saeed opened at the Full Circle Gallery this past Friday and will be running until October 23.

“The human condition is a criss-cross of experiences that are primarily defined by two factors: the spaces that they occupy and the emotions that they preserve,” reads the artists’ statement released by the gallery.

According to Amna and Sana, the emotional and the physical states of being are what determine the life that we lead for ourselves and others around us. They said ‘Inhabit Inhibit’ brings together two unlikely worlds where autonomy and subversion are in constant back and forth.

“In the body of works presented for this show, the subtle movements of inanimate objects interact with the living, and sometimes they switch roles. The dialogue between gendered bodies, charged spaces and natural elements collectively translates into a condition that can be read with varied interpretations.”

Amna and Sana said that despite being artists of such diverse techniques and practices, they have developed a visual language that melds together without any preconceived ideas.

“The sense of belonging, the transparency and the obscurity of the feminine presence and the intimacy of platonic female companionship is one of the many themes explored in the works.”

The artists said that the exploration of tangible and emotional spaces is yet another concern that contextualises the body within a certain locus. “At the end of the day, what these images convey is an arbitrary action upon the viewer: to feel either familiarity or inhibition after engaging with them.”