Mon Oct 12, 2020
News Desk
October 12, 2020

Cop dies in road accident while chasing ‘robbers’

Karachi

News Desk
October 12, 2020

A policeman got into a road accident while he was chasing suspected robbers in the Ferozabad area of Karachi on Sunday morning and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Ferozabad SHO Aurangzaib Khattak said that after receiving information about some robbers in the neighbourhood, Police Constable Gulraiz and another cop arrived on the scene. However, said the officer, the suspects tried to escape after seeing the police. The SHO added that the cops then chased the fleeing suspects, during which the constable got into a road accident.

Officer Khattak said the robbers managed to escape while the injured policeman was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the evening. Police said the deceased constable was a resident of the Quaidabad locality.

