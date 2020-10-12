Roadside trees

Roadside plantations along roads are mostly haphazard without any deliberate, goal-oriented and long-term planning. Not much attention is given to the variety and type of plants and their revenue generation ability. The authorities should consider planting a range of fruit-bearing trees along motorways and ring roads.

These trees are not only beneficial for the environment, but will also play a big role in enhancing the beauty of the roads along which they’re planted. They could fetch a huge amount of annual revenue for the government as well.

Sajjad Rizvi

Lahore