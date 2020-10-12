Learning from mistakes

Since Pakistan’s independence, plenty of mistakes have been made in the agriculture sector. There are simply too much interventions in the working of the agriculture marketplace. We have farmers who sell their produce in different markets where traders exploit them. We have export and import duties being imposed arbitrarily whenever there is a change in domestic prices. The agriculture sector would benefit from vibrant markets including forward markets. The farmers can sell their produce in advance without fearing a price crash.

Another problem that this sector faces is the selection of wrong crops. Pakistan ranks third in the world among countries facing water shortage. In contrary, our agriculture policies wrongly support water-intensive cultivation. The agriculture sector uses 90 percent of Pakistan’s water. The country has to look into all these problems and work out a strategy to deal with them in an efficient manner.

Saad ur Rehman Malik

Bahawalpur