Bad performance

This refers to the news report ‘Rs 5,922 billion lost in a decade’ (Oct 9). The cotton production has seen a huge decline from 15 million bales to just over 8 million bales. Cotton used to be the key cash crop for the country and was exported in large quantities to earn foreign exchange. The news report added that the reason for this decline is that farmers have now sifted from cotton to sugarcane. This is partly true as the country is already witnessing the shortage of sugar.

Pakistan remains dependent on other countries for the supply of edible oil, tea, spices, lentils, tomatoes, etc. Some of the reasons for the poor performance of the agriculture sector are poor quality of seeds, absence of technical assistance to growers and a lack of modern technology. An agriculture emergency must be announced in the country to reverse the depleting agriculture output and ensure food security.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi