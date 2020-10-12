Unemployment woes

While it is true that the economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a big reason for the increasing rate of unemployment in our country, the situation in Pakistan wasn’t better even before the pandemic. To deal with the unemployment crisis, the country should take the example of China. The world’s largest populated country has dominated the market everywhere on the globe. The reason is that the Chinese government has devised effective schemes from local cottage industries to multinational businesses operating in China.

Our government should set up an independent department for the eradication of unemployment. The Pakistani government has already set up the departments for the control of corruption, pollution, overpopulation, food shortage, etc. A department for the control of unemployment will certainly produce good results.

Rahmeen Urooj Zaidi

Karachi