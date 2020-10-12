Archaic and cruel

In an important decision, the Federal Ministry for Law and Justice has recommended that the test known as the two-finger test to examine a victim of sexual assault no longer be used. The test has long been criticised by both experts and human rights practitioners as being barbaric, insensitive and yielding no positive results. It involves examining an assault victim with two fingers to test if there is enough laxity to indicate that the victim was accustomed to sex, and may therefore, have been a participant or have consented to the assault as someone accustomed to sexual intercourse. While for many in a conservative society this may be a taboo to talk about, the reality is that this issue needs to be put right as soon as possible. It is good to see the federal ministry initiating this much-needed conversation, especially at a time when the women of the country urgently need some sense of security in the face of growing sexual assaults against women and children.

The test is simply demeaning for women sexual abuse survivors and produces nothing except shaming a woman for her ordeal. It is not only an infringement of the rights of women, it is also completely unscientific. In March this year, a group of activists filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, calling the test “medically unreliable and unnecessary” and a “relic of colonial-era practices”. Any woman would agree to this. An end to the two-finger test will also force police to rely more heavily on far more reliable testing, especially testing involving DNA, which is now used around the world rather than the methods of the past. It is of course essential that DNA evidence be collected in every case of sexual assault so that the culprit can be identified. It is sad this has not happened in our country for so long and instead this invasive, useless, anti-women test continues to be used. Even gynaecologists who work in departments and practice the medico-legal procedure, say that it is of very limited or no value.

It is good to see that the ministry has now taken it up and addressed the issue. There has been a growth of forensic testing in many of our mainstream cities. This needs to be expanded still further so that old and essentially useless methods, which simply act against survivors, can be discarded and better ones adopted in their place. This is the only way to move forward without adding to the trauma women sexual assault survivors face.