Zimbabwe tour schedule revised

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a revised schedule of Zimbabwe cricket team’s tour on the eve of a visit by their five-member delegation to Lahore.

The delegation of Zimbabwe comprising medical and security officials reached Lahore on Sunday to reviews the bio-secure facility and security arrangements for the Pakistan-Zimbabwe series. The participants of the delegation, who arrived in Lahore, underwent COVID 19 test at Lahore Airport, after which the delegation was shifted to a hotel.

The members of the delegation will stay at the hotel till their test reports.

The delegation will leave for Rawalpindi after completing its visit to Lahore.

Pakistan will launch its bid to qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by taking on Zimbabwe in the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches in Rawalpindi: on October 30 and November 1 and 3, the PCB said.

The ICC has introduced the Super League to provide context to ODI cricket. It will serve as a qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the hosts and other top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the India event. Featuring 13 teams, the 12 Test playing countries and the Netherlands, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

The three ODIs were originally scheduled for Multan, but have been moved to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges.

The change in the venue also means Lahore will now stage the three Twenty20 Internationals on November 7, 8 and 10. These matches were initially planned to take place in Rawalpindi.

Explaining the changes, PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said: “After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams, match officials, broadcasters, event staff and other support agencies.

“In the meantime, we are also in regular touch with the Metrological department and seeking their forecast for smog during November. We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes.

“The availability of Rawalpindi has ensured there is no uncertainty for our ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches as we aim to collect maximum points from this series to achieve our target of qualifying directly for the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event.”

Zimbabwe last visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is.

Revised schedule:

20 Oct – Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad

21-27 Oct – Isolation period & practice

28-29 Oct – Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Nov – Travel to Lahore

5-6 Nov – Practice at Gaddafi Stadium

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

12 Nov – Zimbabwe departure for Harare.