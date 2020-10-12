18 die in Thailand bus-train collision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand: At least 18 people were killed and more than 40 injured in Thailand on Sunday when a freight train crashed into a bus taking passengers to a religious ceremony, officials said. The morning collision, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the capital, Bangkok, toppled the bus and sheared off part of its roof.