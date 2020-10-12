‘Sinking leaves two migrants dead’

TUNIS: Two bodies were recovered and seven people rescued after a boat carrying dozens of would-be migrants went down off the Tunisian coast on Sunday, the National Guard said.

"A boat carrying illegal migrants was shipwrecked off Sfax... two bodies, of a woman and a baby, were found, and seven people were rescued," spokesman Housemeddine Jebabli told AFP.

According to initial estimates, 30 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were on board the vessel, Jebabli said, adding that a search was underway for those missing. He did not indicate where they had departed from.