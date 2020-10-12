Fighting Covid-19

Until there is a vaccine for Covid-19, the only way to protect ourselves and to stop the spread of the virus is through preventive measures such as wearing masks. With the onset of winter, the country is expected to witness the arrival of the second wave of the virus. We must be extremely cautious. However, our leaders seem oblivious to this fact. A majority of politicians don’t follow SOPs. They are not maintaining any distance in their rallies, meetings and other social gatherings. This is setting us up for a disaster in the near future. Our leaders who enjoy the riches are not only well-protected but also have access to the world-class healthcare facilities.

Unfortunately, their followers are showing carelessness when it comes to following necessary precautions. These people are more likely to catch the virus. The unfortunate reality is that if they get sick, they are at the mercy of a system that is unable to offer decent healthcare services. Our leaders should try to follow SOPs to set an example for their followers. We already have enough problems such as ever-rising inflation and rate of unemployment. We won’t be able to face a second wave of the deadly virus. What good would it be to make marginal gains in personal power at the cost of a huge catastrophe? It is time we all work together to strictly enforce preventive measures or be prepared to face another crisis.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad