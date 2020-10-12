Roadside trees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Roadside plantations along roads are mostly haphazard without any deliberate, goal-oriented and long-term planning. Not much attention is given to the variety and type of plants and their revenue generation ability.
The authorities should consider planting a range of fruit-bearing trees along motorways and ring roads.
These trees are not only beneficial for the environment, but will also play a big role in enhancing the beauty of the roads along which they’re planted. They could fetch a huge amount of annual revenue for the government as well.
Sajjad Rizvi
Lahore