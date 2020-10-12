Mental health realities

The World Health Organisation (WHO) theme for World Mental Health Day this year, which fell on October 10 – was ‘Mental Health for all – Greater Investment, Greater Access, Everyone, Everywhere’. While mental health is a frequently overlooked issue in our healthcare system in Pakistan, the reality is that it plays a major role in the life and welfare of people. Adding to the growing stress and anxiety related to every-day life in a struggling developing country came the Covid-19 pandemic. In July this year, a study completed by AKU and its Community Health Services department found that one out of every four Pakistanis suffered some degree of stress stemming from the Covid pandemic while three out of four people in the country experienced more severe anxiety over the issue. The findings from the detailed report carried out in Sindh and the Punjab noted that most people were anxious about losing a loved one to the disease, one out of every four feared for themselves and the others were deeply concerned about the possibility of losing jobs and income.

More worryingly, there is still a stigma attached to mental illness even though it is no different to physical ailments in how it can affect humans. Few resources are dedicated to mental health and schools almost never have trained staff to deal with the mental problems of their students. Families often provide little support either and psychologists are even in short supply at hospitals. Our children today have to deal with unique stresses, starting with expectations of academic success to the bullying that is rampant at schools. Kids today have the additional pressure of living in the social media glare, where their lives can be dissected by all and there is the tension of presenting the best version of you to the outside world.

Even students who decide they need therapy face the problem of first convincing their families to agree and then paying for treatment. Sessions with psychologists can start at Rs5,000 per visit, something few can afford. Health insurance plans rarely cover mental illnesses, something which needs to be changed by legislation. All too often, children are told to either suck it up or pray. While some may find solace in prayer, just as we seek treatment for physical diseases, the mental aspect needs to be treated with the same seriousness. A culture change is required so that we do not lose an entire generation. If treatment is not provided to those who suffer from mental illnesses, many will succumb to drugs, alcohol or even suicide. It shouldn’t require a heatbreaking tragedy to finally spur us into action but it would be even worse if we ended up continuing as before.