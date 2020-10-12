close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
AFP
October 12, 2020

18 dead in Thailand bus, train collision

World

AFP
October 12, 2020

CHACHOENGSAO: At least 18 people were killed and more than 40 injured in Thailand on Sunday when a freight train crashed into a bus taking passengers to a religious ceremony, officials said. The morning collision, around 30 miles east of the capital Bangkok, toppled the bus on its side and sheared off part of its roof. Dozens of injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment, said provincial hospital director Sombat Chutimanukul.

“Four are in critical condition and eight remain under observation” out of the 23 admitted to her hospital, she told reporters. State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan confirmed the death toll at the site of the crash to reporters.

Footage shared by a government department showed the bus edging from the road onto train tracks before a blue cargo train slammed into its side. Early photos taken by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the tracks and people´s belongings scattered around the scene.

