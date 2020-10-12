UK, Kenya to host major education summit in 2021

LONDON: Boris Johnson and the president of Kenya will urge world leaders to invest in getting all children into school at a global education summit in 2021, it has been announced.

The Prime Minister and the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta will co-host the summit in the UK in mid-2021 which will aim to raise funds for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and to educate every child, Number 10 said.

The funding will help ensure that 175 million children can learn in 87 lower-income countries. It comes as experts have warned that the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the global education crisis with 1.3 billion children, including 650 million girls, out of education at the peak of school closures.

It is suggested that many of these children will never return as countries experience economic contraction in the wake of the pandemic.

Johnson said next year’s summit will raise funds for GPE’s vital work in developing countries helping to get children into school, lift communities out of poverty and prevent girls being forced into child marriage. It is thought that with just one additional school year, a woman’s earnings can increase by a fifth.

Whilst the UK is the top donor to GPE, Kenya has been a partner since 2005, with its Government making education a central part of its strategy to become a newly industrialised nation by 2030.

Announcing the summit, Johnson said: “Since coronavirus struck, the number of children out of school around the world soared past 1.3 billion. It is a toll of wasted potential and missed opportunity that is a tragedy not just for those children, but for each and every one of us...”

Kenyatta added: “An educated population is a country’s most valuable resource. GPE has been a key partner in helping us invest in innovative solutions to get all our children, especially girls, learning.

“We must use the opportunity of GPE’s financing conference to make ambitious pledges to invest in quality education so our children and young people have the skills and knowledge they need to seize the opportunities of the 21st century.”