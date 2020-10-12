Pakistan slams Indian atrocities after Kashmiri boy gravely hurt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned unabated Indian state terrorism and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in “fake encounters” and “so-called cordon-and-search” operations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir a day after a 14-year-old boy was critically wounded by Indian troops in a brutal crackdown that left four youths dead.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, over 300 Kashmiris, including women and children, had been killed by Indian occupation forces during the last one year. “Four more young Kashmiris were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in occupied Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the illegal and inhuman military crackdown,” he added.

He said India must realise that use of brutal force against Kashmiri people, including extrajudicial killings, custodial torture and deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction of houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the Kashmiri communities, and other methods of subjugation have failed in the past and would not succeed in the future. The spokesperson said the indigenous resistance movement of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, would only become stronger in the face of Indian state terrorism.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organisations and the global media, to take full cognisance of the consistently aggravating situation in IIOJK and hold India accountable for egregious human rights violations and war crimes in the occupied territory,” he said.

He also urged the world community to work for peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions.