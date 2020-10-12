Haider says he felt hurt over FIR against him

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed on Sunday his dismay at the registration of an FIR against him and other PML-N leaders over the party supremo’s recent speeches.

“I was hurt when I got to know about the [sedition] FIR,” he said while speaking during Geo News programme Geo Parliament. The AJK Premier said if he was summoned for the sedition probe, he would arrive in his government car with handcuffs on.

Terming the development unfortunate, the AJK Prime Minister said he had not asked anyone to exclude his name from the FIR. Haider said he would live and die in Pakistan. He said his spirits would not be lowered, adding his affiliation with the country would further strengthen.

Haider said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, regardless of whoever assumed the mantle, was respectable in the eyes of the AJK government. However, he added, when the Prime Minister himself says Modi is behind the opposition, then such FIRs are registered.

Talking about last month’s All Parties Conference (APC), the AJK Prime Minister said discussions were held only on how to ensure Pakistan functioned according to law. Haider said he had yet not decided about participating directly in the opposition’s protest movement.

Earlier this week, police had clarified that the case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for delivering provocative speeches from London “to defame Pakistan’s institutions” was not filed on behalf of the state.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Lahore police had said a first information report (FIR) against the ex-premier and other senior PML-N leaders, including AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider was lodged on the complaint of a citizen. The clarification from the police came after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “extreme disappointment” over the development and strong reaction from the opposition parties.