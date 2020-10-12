UK wants to see more sustainable tourism in Pakistan: Turner

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Sunday thanked the people of the country for their hospitality during his maiden visit to the northern areas and said the United Kingdom desires to see more sustainable tourism in Pakistan.

In a video message, Turner said he was delighted that tourism in Pakistan was increasing and the whole world had been praising its beauty. He said the UK desired to see more sustainable tourism in Pakistan, creating jobs and supporting local communities.

Hundreds of thousands of Brits had visited the country prior to the coronavirus after the UK changed its travel advice due to the improved security.

“British Airways and Virgin are now flying. All of that will help make tourism in Pakistan even more strong and allow even more visitors to come and see amazing sites like here at Altit Fort,” he remarked, with the exterior view of the iconic fort in the background.

The envoy underscored the importance of green tourism and said it was important to protect natural beauty by reducing plastic and littering at tourist sites.