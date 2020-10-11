Coronavirus cases surge in Europe and Latin America

BERLIN: Germany and

Poland enforced new restrictions to fight the coronavirus

Saturday, as the number of

cases surged in Europe and

breached 10 million in Latin

America and the Caribbean.

Bars and restaurants are

to close at 11:00 pm in Berlin

until October 31 in a partial

curfew, a measure already

imposed — but starting an

hour earlier — in the financial capital Frankfurt.

With more than 400 new

cases daily in Berlin, the

shutdown of the German

capital´s legendary nightlife

also covers all shops except

pharmacies and petrol stations, although they will be

banned from selling alcohol.

“This is not the time to

party,” said Berlin mayor

Michael Muller. “We can and

we want to prevent another

more severe confinement.”

Police said “several thousand” people marched

through Berlin on Saturday

in a silent protest against restrictions. Protesters also rallied in Rome, Warsaw and

London against mask-wearing requirements and virus

curbs.

Governments across the

globe are struggling to keep

up with a sharp rise in infections and manage growing

public frustration over a new

restrictions as the pandemic

enters a second wave.

Since it emerged in China

late last year, the virus has

killed more than one million

worldwide, infected nearly

37 million and forced millions more out of work as the

pandemic batters the global

economy.

Latin America and the

Caribbean marked 10 million

cases Saturday and with

more than 360,000 deaths,

the region is the worst hit in

terms of fatalities, according

to official figures.

In Germany, Chancellor

Angela Merkel had already

warned Friday that high-infection areas would be given

10 days to bring down cases

or face tougher action, calling big cities the “arena” to

keep the pandemic under

control.

In neighbouring Poland,

authorities told people to

wear face masks in all public

spaces after coronavirus

cases hit a new record daily

high of 4,280.To the south,

the Czech Republic faced the

prospect of a new lockdown

as the growth in Covid-19

cases set a fourth straight

daily record. — AFP