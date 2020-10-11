Coronavirus cases surge in Europe and Latin America

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Germany and
Poland enforced new restrictions to fight the coronavirus
Saturday, as the number of
cases surged in Europe and
breached 10 million in Latin
America and the Caribbean.
Bars and restaurants are
to close at 11:00 pm in Berlin
until October 31 in a partial
curfew, a measure already
imposed — but starting an
hour earlier — in the financial capital Frankfurt.
With more than 400 new
cases daily in Berlin, the
shutdown of the German
capital´s legendary nightlife
also covers all shops except
pharmacies and petrol stations, although they will be
banned from selling alcohol.
“This is not the time to
party,” said Berlin mayor
Michael Muller. “We can and
we want to prevent another
more severe confinement.”
Police said “several thousand” people marched
through Berlin on Saturday
in a silent protest against restrictions. Protesters also rallied in Rome, Warsaw and
London against mask-wearing requirements and virus
curbs.
Governments across the
globe are struggling to keep
up with a sharp rise in infections and manage growing
public frustration over a new
restrictions as the pandemic
enters a second wave.
Since it emerged in China
late last year, the virus has
killed more than one million
worldwide, infected nearly
37 million and forced millions more out of work as the
pandemic batters the global
economy.
Latin America and the
Caribbean marked 10 million
cases Saturday and with
more than 360,000 deaths,
the region is the worst hit in
terms of fatalities, according
to official figures.
In Germany, Chancellor
Angela Merkel had already
warned Friday that high-infection areas would be given
10 days to bring down cases
or face tougher action, calling big cities the “arena” to
keep the pandemic under
control.
In neighbouring Poland,
authorities told people to
wear face masks in all public
spaces after coronavirus
cases hit a new record daily
high of 4,280.To the south,
the Czech Republic faced the
prospect of a new lockdown
as the growth in Covid-19
cases set a fourth straight
daily record. — AFP