Sun Oct 11, 2020
Agencies
October 11, 2020

Indian troops martyr four youth in Kashmir Valley

National

Agencies
October 11, 2020

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand a 14-year-old boy Khushdil Gulzar was injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Lethpora area of Pulwama district.

