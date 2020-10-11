Boy crushed to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATTAGRAM: A minor boy died after being hit by a recklessly driven car near Japan Bridge on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. Five-year-old Hamad, belonging to Peshora area, was crossing the road when hit by the vehicle. The victim died while being taken to a hospital. Later, the residents of Peshora blocked the CPEC route in protest and demanded the administration to construct speedbumps on the route.