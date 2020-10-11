close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
Freight train derails near Kotri, no human loss reported

HYDERABAD: A freight train traveling to Lahore from Karachi derailed near Kotri Railway Station in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the local police, 6 bogies of the freight train derailed but no harm to human life was reported in the incident. The incident suspended movement of trains from the upcountry track.

