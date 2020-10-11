India troops martyr 4 youth in Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. On the other hand a 14-year-old boy Khushdil Gulzar was injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Lethpora area of Pulwama district.