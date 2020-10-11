Corona smart lockdown imposed in Islamabad hotspots

ISLAMABAD: Given the rising cases of coronavirus, a smart lockdown has been imposed in various areas of the capital city to prevent spread of pandemic.

According to the circular issued by the local administration, the smart lockdown has been introduced in Streets No 38, 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48 of Sector G-10/4 where number of coronavirus patients were identified in last few days.

Similarly, the Streets No 25 and 29 in Sector I-8/2 and Streets No. 85 and 89 would also be sealed as part of the smart lockdown.

The teams of the District Health Office are taking samples from these areas and making preparations for self-isolation and quarantine of the coronavirus patients.

The circular pointed out that 88 new coronavirus cases were found Friday from these areas after which the local administration decided to take strict measures to control the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of coronavirus patients in the capital city has increased up to 17,210 and 188 patients have so far lost their lives since emergence of the pandemic early this year.

The main factor behind rise in coronavirus cases is believed to be opening of schools and commercial centres and resumption of other social activities.

The local administration has informed that random sampling of the people entering the city has also been started and number of cases would be controlled in the coming days.