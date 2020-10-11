Woman kills alleged killer of brother in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A woman shot dead the alleged killer of her brother and injured two others on the premises of the district courts here on Saturday.

Samina, daughter of Tilawat Khan, opened fire on one Laiqzada, who had come to appear before the sessions court in a bail before arrest (BBA) petition in the murder case of her brother.

Two of the accused had already obtained BBA in the murder case of Asif, brother of the accused woman.

Laiqzada and two other persons identified as Tariq Khan and Zarif Khan, residents of Peshawar, sustained serious injuries in the firing.

Laiqzada ran for cover to the courtroom after sustaining serious injuries.

The three injured were taken to the Nowshera Hospital where Laiqzada succumbed to his injuries.

There was a melee on the courts premises as the litigants ran for shelter here and there in a panic. However, a cop of the Elite force arrested the accused woman and handed her over to the women lock-up on the courts premises. The Anti-Terrorism Court, Mardan, gave the accused woman into the police custody on a three-day physical remand.