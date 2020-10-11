India known as patron of terror in the world: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Saturday said that India is being known in the world as patron of terrorists in the world.

In a tweet, the minister said the US publication has exposed the Indian state-sponsored terrorism and extremism. He said India is a risk for peace and stability of the region.

In other tweets, Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan was riding on the nerves of those who looted the country's wealth.

The minister said that Bilawal, a claimant to the rule of law, must ask his uncle Nawaz Sharif to appear in court and give practical proof of the rule of law.

“Bilawal is a representative of the corrupt legacy that hallowed the foundations of the country. Bilawal and his father are credited with transforming the PPP from Bhutto's federal party into a regional party,” he said.

Shibli wondered that under what justification, those, who had filled the Swiss accounts and built the Surrey Palace, were addressing the lawyers.

The minister asserted that the wealth of the nation would have to be returned and the answer had to be given to hollow out the foundations of the country through corruption.

“Zardari gets better in power and gets sick in opposition. Both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have the same cause of illness. This betrayal of the nation will not continue,” he charged.