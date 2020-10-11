close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 11, 2020

Youth dies in road accident

National

A
APP
October 11, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: A youth died in a raod accident here on Saturday. According to police, Muhammad Kashif of Adda Arra Daira Dinpanah was heading towards home on his truck when he hit a tractor-trolley that was parked on the road. As a result, Kashif died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries.

Latest News

More From Pakistan