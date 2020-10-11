Mega Farmer Day marked

LALAMUSA: The Mega Farmer Day was organised by the Department of Agriculture (Extension) to create awareness among farmers about smog on Saturday. MNA Syed Faizul Hassan Shah and MPA Mian Akhtar Hayat presided over the event. The participants were informed about the causes of smog and damages caused by setting fire to stubbles of crops. Addressing the event, MNA Syed Faizul Hassan said smog is increasing during last few years due to pollution caused by factories, mills and vehicles. He said effective measures should be taken to control it.

The MPA also addressed the participants and said the government was taking measures for the welfare of farmers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Nazakat Ali told farmers about reasons of smog.