Residents want potholed roads repaired in Tank

TANK: The residents here on Tuesday asked the government to pay attention to the uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped district.

They complained that they were facing lack of basic amenities of life as the district lacked communications and civic facilities. They maintained that the roads connecting Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar had developed potholes, inconveniencing the passengers. The people of Tank, Kulachi, Gomal Zam Dam, Murtaza, Jandola use these roads while travelling to South Waziristan, Peshawar and Bannu. The Bannu-Tank and Tank-Dera Ismail Khan roads were constructed a few years back, but they developed potholes as substandard material was used in the construction.

Due to poor planning, drainage channels were not built and the accumulation of rainwater eroded the road. Some portion of the road was left incomplete till Dara Pezu so the people travelling to Peshawar or Bannu have to take the route via Dera Ismail Khan.

The Tank-Dera Ismail Khan road was built during the 1980s and was rebuilt a few years back. However, it has again developed potholes due to lack of maintenance.

A social activist, Shah Fahad, said the road was damaged due to lack of repair and maintenance by the department concerned. He maintained that the local elected representatives also did not bother to solve the issues being faced by the people.