Sun Oct 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

JI Bajaur gets new head

National

KHAR: Haji Sardar Khan has been chosen as new head of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Bajaur tribal district.

JI provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan chose Sardar on the recommendation of the local party leaders. Mushtaq also took oath from the new district party head.

On the occasion, Sardar Khan said he would serve the cause of the party and would perform his responsibilities.

