close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

Elderly woman dies of COVID-19

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

FAISALABAD: An elderly woman of Madina Town died of coronavirus at Allied Hospital on Saturday.

Few days earlier Umat-e-Rasool was brought to the hospital with symptoms of Covid-19. Her six family members with coronavirus symptoms were also admitted to the Isolation Ward of the hospital. Reportedly, the condition of three people of her family is critical.

Latest News

More From Pakistan