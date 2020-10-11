Elderly woman dies of COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: An elderly woman of Madina Town died of coronavirus at Allied Hospital on Saturday.
Few days earlier Umat-e-Rasool was brought to the hospital with symptoms of Covid-19. Her six family members with coronavirus symptoms were also admitted to the Isolation Ward of the hospital. Reportedly, the condition of three people of her family is critical.