First open forum for transgender persons held in Malakand

MALAKAND: District administration of Malakand held the first open forum for the transgender community where they discussed their problems.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak, flanked by assistant commissioners and other staff of the district administration, listened to the problems of the transgender community and issued directives for the solution.

The transgender persons were asked to register with the administration so that they are provided all facilities as per the government policy. On the occasion, Rehan Gul Khattak asked the social welfare officials to send teams to the homes of the transgender persons to register them. Meanwhile, a fire that broke out due to short-circuiting at Dargai grid station resulted in suspension of power supply to around 26 feeders.

However, a statement from the deputy commissioner office said that the administration staff along with the fire brigade, Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the scene and doused the flames.