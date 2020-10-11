ADC-R cancels tender of 12-acre state land

JHANG: Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Abbas Joia Saturday cancelled a tender of 12-acre agriculture state land.

The tender was awarded by the Jhang tehsil Assistant Commissioner (AC) allegedly in violation of auction rules enforced by Punjab Board of Revenue. Wasim Tahir of Chak 159 submitted a plea to the ADCR that Jhang Tehsil AC had awarded a tender of 12-acre state land to local farmers on very low rates as Rs 11,000 per acre by rejecting his application. Wasim said he was the previous tender holder of the land. The ADCR checked the record and cancelled the tender and directed the AC to re-auction the tender of the state land by following the BOR directions.

COVID-19: SAMPLES OF 100 COLLEGE STUDENTS, EMPLOYEES TAKEN: A health department team Saturday collected samples of 100 students and employees of Government College for Women Jhang Sadar for Covid-19 tests.

To check coronavirus the health experts will collect samples of staff and students from Government Girls Colleges of Jhang City on October 12, Shorkot City on October 13, Satelite Town on October 14, Shorkot Cant on October 15, Ahmedpur Sial on October 17, Wariamwala on October 19, Girls Commerce College Jhang on October 20, Govt Girls Degree College of Mandi Shah Jewana on October 21 and Government Girls College Khewa on October 22. Earlier, Deputy Director (Colleges) Naeem Khan Lashari visited colleges and checked the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.