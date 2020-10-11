Swat varsity officials accused of harassment

MINGORA: A female assistant professor at the University of Swat has accused some administrative officers of harassment and filed an application with the local police.

However, the university administration turned down allegations of the complainant.

In an application registered at Kanju Police Station, Dr Zakia, assistant professor at the Centre of Plant Sciences and Biodiversity, University of Swat, accused the university’s registrar, deputy registrar and provost of harassing, threatening and pressuring her.

In her application, she claimed that some other women faculty members were also harassed in the past.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Swat on Saturday said in a statement that Dr Zakia had been transferred to her own department in light of the ongoing inquiry against her.

He stated that she was relieved from the additional responsibilities of the coordinator women campus, which had been assigned to her earlier.

The official added the action was taken as per rules of the university.

The PRO said the university had submitted a written application to different law-enforcing agencies to look into the matter, adding that upon completion of the inquiry, which had already been initiated a week ago, the findings would be shared with all stakeholders according to relevant sections of the law.

He said the University of Swat was imparting quality education to more than 5,000 students including girl students, adding that the act of the faculty member was apparently aimed at harming the reputation of the institution.