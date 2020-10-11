close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
October 11, 2020

Notice pasted outside court, Jati Umra residence

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) has issued a proclamation notice against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his perpetual absence from trial proceedings in a case related to illegal allotment of plots. The investigation officer pasted a proclamation notice outside the court and Nawaz Shairf’s residence at Jati Umra in Raiwind. The notice will also be sent to London through Foreign Office.

An advertisement should also be posted outside his [Nawaz’s] Avenfield apartment, the accountability court judge said.

