Pakistan to be on FATF white list soon: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said opposition parties formed an alliance after they failed to get the process of accountability of their leaders stopped in return for their support to FATF-related legislation. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in politics of ‘’Muk Muka’’ (deals), he said while inaugurating different road schemes in Union Council 38 of NA-156, Old Shujabad road. MPA Waseem Khan Badozai, Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Sajid Nawaz Khokhar and a large number of people of the area were present on the occasion.

The foreign minister said the opposition parties alliance is unnatural and does not seem to last longer. He said people of different thinking, varying ideologies and agendas have assembled in the alliance with the sole objective of stopping the process of accountability. He said the government is not afraid of the All Parties Conference (APC), adding that opposition rallies and public meetings are a political process.

Qureshi said: “The government will complete its constitutional term no matter what opposition does.” He, however, added that PDM leaders should keep in mind that their public meetings and rallies could cause harm to people in the face of apprehensions regarding the novel coronavirus in the days to come.

The foreign minister said sessions were held with the opposition on 34 points to discuss FATF legislation.

The opposition thought that they could extract favours for their support to FATF legislation, he added. The opposition tried hard to achieve what they wanted but failed and resorted to form the alliance.

He said Pakistan would participate in the virtual meeting on the FATF to be held in Paris. He hoped that Pakistan would be on the white list of the FATF soon. He said America and some other countries would support Pakistan on FATF.

Qureshi criticized the elements criticising national institutions and said that it did not serve the purpose of protecting national interests. He said these elements are making anti-Pakistan forces happy through their unwise approach and statements. He urged the opposition to avoid attempts to bring about political instability, pleading that it would benefit none.

The foreign minister said the national institutions are functioning within their domain for the welfare of the country, adding: “We are proud of our institutions and their performance. We are proud of Pakistan armed forces.” He said the government had invited the opposition to jointly thrash out proposals for free, fair and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, but they refused.

Qureshi said the government highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums and successfully countered the Indian propaganda. “The world now knows Kashmiris need their right to self-determination,” he added. He held the past governments responsible for the price hike and added that the opposition should stop shedding crocodile tears.

The foreign minister said there is no shortage of wheat and sugar in the country. The government is making all out efforts to provide relief to people. The United States is appreciating Pakistan’s role in securing peace in Afghanistan. He urged the United Nations to play its role for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the foreign minister attended the Qul ceremony of the late Qaswar Sial at Mauza Chatha, offered Fateha for the late mother of Ashfaq Sindhu at Mauza Bodhia and mother of Goga Walen at Mauza Sipra wala. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik over the death of his brother-in-law and offered Fateha at Mauza Seetal Mari. He attended Chehlum of maternal uncle of Malik Zafar Pappu Raan at Qadir Pur Raan. Later, he also attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Anjuman-e-Tajran Old Shujabad road.