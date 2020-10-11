Sedition charges removed: Police decide no legal action against PML-N leadership

LAHORE: A special police team has started investigation of case No 3033/20, registered against the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leadership with Shahdara police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed. The team, while investigating the case according to its terms of reference (ToRs), recorded the statement of the complainant.

In view of the FIR and the statement of the complainant, the team deleted sections 121A PPC, 123A PPC, 124 PPC and 153A PPC, which are inconsistent with the text of the FIR.

In addition, the investigation team decided to take no legal action against Raja Zafarul Haq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastaghir, Senator Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum, Saleem Zia, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Salahuddin Tirmizi, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Pervaiz Rashid, Khwaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Begum Najma Hameed, Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz, Tariq Razzaq Chaudhry, Sardar Yaqub Nisar, Nawabzada Changez Murree, Miftah Ismail, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Muhammad Zubair, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Shiza Fatima Khwaja, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mehtab Abbasi, Mian Javed Latif. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Birjis Tahir, Chaudhry Muhammad Jafar Iqbal, Azmi Bukhari, Shaista Malik, Saira Afzal Tarar, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Waheed Alam, Raheela Durrani (Balochistan), Daniel Aziz, Raja Farooq Haider, Saad Rafique, Amir Maqam, Irfan Siddiqui and others due to incomplete evidence.

The investigation of rest of the case would be completed in accordance with the requirements of the law, evidence and justice, a spokesman for the Investigation Wing Lahore said.