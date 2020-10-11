Army country’s democracy, economy and stability: Sh Rashid

By News desk

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Pakistan armed forces have a vital role in maintaining the country’s sovereignty.

Addressing a press conference at Railways headquarters here on Saturday, he said there was an ongoing conspiracy against the Army and foreign powers wanted to destabilise Pakistan. “Pakistan Army is the country's democracy, economy and stability,” Sh Rashid added.

To a question he said: “The Pakistan Army stands behind the civilian government so that no man can take out WikiLeaks, Dawnleaks or any other leaks.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a “befitting” reply to the opposition in his speech yesterday to the Insaf Lawyer's Forum. He noted that PM Imran said categorically that he would not give any NRO to the opposition leaders.

Without naming the opposition parties, he said, “Those who are stepping out against the Pakistan Army are actually fulfilling the agenda of enemies.”

About the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo, he said it’s been a year that Nawaz Sharif went to London, but he fooled the whole nation and the world because he did not go to any hospital for treatment.

The federal minister warned that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would gain nothing and even lose Sindh if its parliamentarians tendered resignations en masse from assemblies. He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman with nine seats currently would gain nothing. He said the Maulana would face a tough situation this time. He regretted that the JUI-F chief was playing the 'religion card'. The minister said the period from Dec 31 to Feb 20 was important. He said that Nawaz and Zardari had no role now in politics, adding that Maryam and Nawaz had already been disqualified.

He warned the opposition to avoid politics of agitation. He said foreign powers were busy in conspiring against Pakistan's armed forces whereas a foreign magazine had termed India responsible for spreading terrorism.

About opposition parties anti-government movement, Sh Rashid said: “There may be [a] crackdown, there may be corona, there may be incidents of terrorism.”

The minister claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the platform on which Opposition parties have gathered to oust the government, is moving towards a “politics of violence”.

About rumours of arrest of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Sh Rashid said he did not have any knowledge about it.

He added that the police should investigate the treason cases against the PML-N leaders, and may release the ones who are found 'not guilty'.

The minister reiterated that PM Imran Khan did not have any knowledge about the sedition case against PML-N leaders, saying that "it happened at a very lower level”.

Before the press talk, Sheikh Rashid presided over the weekly meeting at Railway Headquarters, which discussed outsourcing of trains, the tender procedure for coaches and wagons rolling stock, railway yard security and other issues.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Railway Board Habibur Rehman Gilani, IG Railway Police Arif Nawaz, CEO Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon and other officers concerned.